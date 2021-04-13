The Lagos police command has said that a suspect, one Anthony Ikpeama, who allegedly killed his wife, Adaeze Ikpeama, 28, on admission bed at Doyen Hospital Ajah, Lagos State, is still in custody, contrary to reports that he had been released.

In response to an enquiry, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation.

“The suspect has not been released contrary to the rumour and falsehood making waves on the social media.

“It’s a capital offence, and the police will not grant him any administrative bail for whatever reason,” he said.

Adejobi said that the matter is on and that the police would do justice to the case as expected.

Ikpeama was arrested for beating his pregnant wife, Adaeze Destiny Ikpeama, to stupor at their Lagos residence last Saturday.

Neighbours who witnessed the fight rushed her to the hospital, where she was placed on oxygen.

Not done, the suspect allegedly went to the hospital and removed the oxygen mask, which led to her death.

He then fled to Ajah area of Lagos, where he was eventually arrested.