Alleged video of my campaigning for Buhari doctored by APC – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said the video trending on social media of him campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari was doctored by the All Progressives Congress.

Saraki, who is also the Director General of the All Progressives Congress, had at a campaign of the PDP in Ilorin on Thursday asked supporters present to vote for Buhari instead of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Saturday’s election.

The crowd immediately corrected him.

Reacting to the development, Saraki’s aide, Oluwole Onemola, said the public should disregard the antics of a losing APC.

Onemola added that this will be the second time the ruling party will push out propaganda within three days.

Onemola however failed to make available the original video as at the time of filing this report.

The statement reads “For the second time in 3 days, the APC has doctored another campaign instrument — simply for the sake of pushing out propaganda. In what world would Saraki, the DG of Atiku’s campaign, who has seen first hand the incompetence of Buhari ask people to vote for a failed President?

“The entire tape has been doctored, much in the same way that the APC faked a letter to the Senate President earlier this from Brian Ballard and even went as far as forging his signature.

“The public should disregard the desperate antics of the losing APC. We all want a Better Nigeria, and none of us would encourage even half a person to vote for Buhari.”