Alleged US Drop Box Suspension: FG not aware — Rep Member

The Federal Government is not aware of the alleged suspension of the Drop Box means of renewing the visa of the United States of America.

The system is used for the renewal of the visas of those who have travelled to the US and the visa expiry date within allowable limit.

As at the last announcement by the US Mission in Nigeria, anyone whose visa expired within 48 months could use the Drop Box system to renew their visa.

As at the last check by The Eagle Online, there has been no official announcement on the cancellation of the Drop Box system, with some still able to book for appointments as at two weeks ago.

This position was confirmed by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Oluwole Oke, who said the Federal Government was not aware of the cancellation of the Drop Box system.

Oke, who featured on a Channels Television programme: “Sunrise Daily,” said he had reached out to the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, who told him that Nigeria has not received any communication correspondence from the United States of America regarding the drop box service suspension.

The lawmaker said: “I don’t think there is any serious issue here.

“It is the prerogative of the United States to cancel the drop box procedure for renewing visas for Nigerians.

“There is a principle of reciprocity in the diplomatic arena.

“As regards visa renewal, that’s not what we offer Americans in the United States.

“When Americans or Nigerians born in America want to renew their visas, we don’t offer them a drop box.

“That they offered us a drop box, I think it was entirely their prerogative.

“For example, until President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office, the American government was issuing Nigerians visas for two years, we were issuing them one year.

“Later, they moved to issuing visas for five years but we were issuing them for one year until President Bola Tinubu came on board and directed the Minister of Interior to reciprocate.

“Unfortunately, it is their prerogative, it is their decision.

“I contacted the Minister of Foreign Affairs if he had any information regarding this and he told me clearly that he is not in receipt of any communication correspondence from the United States of America regarding this issue.”

On the next step Nigeria can take, Oke said: “I am the US (United States).

“I will take this matter up.

“After finishing my meeting in New York here, I will be in Washington as well.

“We have chargé d’affaires there.

“I will take this matter up with him and see how we can navigate and resolve the issues.”

