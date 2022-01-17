Alleged unlawful assembly: Court to deliver ruling in case filed against two clergymen

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin has fixed Feb. 7, for ruling in the case of alleged unlawful assembly filed against two clergymen.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in January 2021 charged Olumide Peters and Jesulayomi Adetola with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and accepting money from a foreign based organisation.

The NSCDC also charged the defendants with wrongful confinement and putting persons in fear of injury.

Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki fixed the date after the Prosecution closed its case.

Earlier in his arguments, Oyekanmi Isijola, counsel to the defendants urged the court to dismiss the matter because the evidence before the court failed to establish any case against them.

Isijola said that the court should enter a No Case Submission in line with Section 307 of Kwara Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2018.

He prayed the court to close the case in the absence of any evidence against his client.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ajide Kehinde, told the court that the prosecution rests.

He prayed the court to dismiss the defendants’ counsel no case submission.

The defendants are clergymen of the Evidence of Christ Fellowship International Church.