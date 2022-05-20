Alleged unlawful appointment: Court adjourns hearing on Owo CMD’s suit till June

National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Akure has fixed June for hearing of a suit challenging the reappointment of Dr Liasu Ahmed as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on February 1 reappointed Ahmed as the CMD of the hospital for four-year tenure.

However, Ahmed’s appointment was greeted with stiff opposition by the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) of the hospital.

MDCAN, as an association, the Chairman and Secretary of MDCAN, Dr Faturoti Samuel and Dr Ayoola Ojo, respectively and a former Chairman of the association, Dr Adedosu Nelson, had sued the Federal Ministry of Health over alleged unlawful appointment of Ahmed.

Also joined in the suit are the CMD; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federation; and Mr Lucky Omoreagba, Director of Administration, FMC, Owo.

Justice Kiyersohot Damulak on Friday fixed June 10 for the hearing of the substantive matter.

The claimants in a suit filed by their Counsel, Banjo Ayenakin, sought the order of the court declaring the appointment of Ahmed as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo invalid and unconstitutional.

According to the claimants, Ahmed’s appointment violates the Public Service Rules (PSR) and should be set aside by the court.

They noted that FMC Owo, being a parastatal of the Federal Government (FG) and by virtue of PSR; Ahmed, had retired, and as such could not head the hospital.

The claimants also alleged that the position of the CMD of the hospital was not advertised, while people were not given the opportunity to apply for the position.

They also said the board of FMC did not initiate the process of appointment in accordance with the provisions of PSR.

“It is the board of the FMC that will initiate it and confirm it by the Federal Civil Service Commission. All the laid down procedures in the Public Service Rules were flagrantly violated,” they alleged.