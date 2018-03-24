Alleged under age voting: INEC Committee submits report

The Committee set up by the Independent National Electoral Commission to investigate the allegations of underage voting that trailed the Local Government Area elections conducted by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission has submitted its report.

The committee according to a statement issued by INEC Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi in Abuja, submitted it report to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday.

It quoted Ahmed Nahuche, Chairman of the committee, while presenting the report to Yakubu, as saying diligent and wide consultations with stakeholders were made by the committee.

The committee was inaugurated by INEC in February, to investigate the allegation of underage voting which was allegedly linked to the Voters’ Register in Kano.

Nahuche said that in carrying out the assignment, the committee consulted with critical stakeholders through visitations and interactive sessions.

He said: “The interactive sessions included Civil Society Organizations, political parties, print and electronic media organizations as well as security agencies.

“The committee, in the course of consultation and interactive sessions, received a number of pictures, video clips, reports, documents and presentations from the stakeholders.

“It immediately embarked on thorough review and analysis of these materials in order to ascertain the actual connection with KASIEC LGA elections.

“The committee also examined the social media reports of pictures and video clips that triggered the outrage and the alleged participation of underage persons in the KASIEC LGA elections as a key area of focus for the investigation.

“The pictures and video clips were thoroughly analyzed by the committee.”

Nahuche advised that the State Independent Electoral Commissions and political parties be encouraged to work towards improving electoral logistics to enhance the credibility of their respective processes and procedures.

He urged political parties to observe best practices for the sustenance of democracy.

Receiving the Report, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, commended the Committee for discharging the assignment diligently.

Yakubu reiterated that the Commission was committed to ensuring that the voter register was purged of ineligible persons.

He said: “The credibility of the voter register is very important to the Commission; (and) that the outcome of the investigation, in the interest of transparency, would be shared with the general public.”