Alleged torture of driver: Magistrate, sons for probe

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday called for thorough investigation into the allegations into a case of alleged torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of an official driver attached a Cross River State Magistrate.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, made the call in a statement on the alleged torture.

He stated that the 35-year-old driver was allegedly beaten by the sons of Magistrate Agnes Onyebueke, under her directives, for being rude to her.

Ojukwu said: “Information reaching the Commission, revealed that since assumption of duty with the said Magistrate, the driver has perpetually been subjected to series inhuman and degrading treatments.

“These degrading treatment ranged from verbal, physical assaults and other forms of oppression.

“This particular one has left him with a broken rib, legs and bursted eye.

“There’s no justification for any form of human rights violation by anybody, especially those looked upon as the custodians of the law based on fairness and equity.”

Ojukwu therefore directed the Cross River State Coordinator of the Commission to collaborate with the state Commissioner of Police and relevant authorities and immediately commence a full-scale investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring that there is accountability for the human rights violations.

He said: “If it is found that the magistrate and her sons have a case to answer, the Commission would collaborate with the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is done.

“All the stakeholders in the Criminal Justice Administration system including the National Judicial Council, should ensure that perpetrators of any form of human rights abuse/violation, no matter how highly placed, are brought to justice.

“Their victims must also be adequately compensated as prescribed by Nigerian law.”

In another development, Ojukwu commended the Akwa Ibom State Police Command over the action taken to penalise an erring police official for assaulting a medical personnel on duty as the country battles to contain the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The commission also commend the Military for identifying and arresting the officers involved in the death of a civilian in Delta State as well as those who posted threat video on the social media.

Ojukwu enjoined all law enforcement agencies in all locations to ensure accountability for any human rights violations, including sexual and gender based violence, during the enforcement of the COVID-19 Regulations.

“There is need to reclaim the country from the impunity of individual officers and men who smear the name of our law enforcement agencies and the government, which has the ultimate responsibility for the protection of human rights,” he said.