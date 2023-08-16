Alleged theft: Court issues bench warrant against security guard

An Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, has issued a bench warrant authorising the arrest of a security guard, Solomon Akila over failure to appear for trial.

The Judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi issued the warrant, following an oral application made by the prosecution counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, who noted that the defendant was absent to defend the charge against him.

Sheshi adjourned the matter until September 14 for hearing.

Earlier, Olanipekun prayed the court to invoke section 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act(ACJA) and a notice to the surety to show cause why the bail bond entered should not be forfeited.

The police had charged the defendant with negligent conduct, criminal conspiracy and theft which he pleaded not guilty to.

Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Oni Emmanuel, reported the matter at Byazhin Divisional Headquarters, Abuja on July 7.

He alleged that the complainant employed the defendant as a security guard at his factory under construction and entrusted him with the keys to all the doors.

He said that Armoured cable valued N30, 000, compressor wrapping machine worth N65,000, iron of N7,000,voltage regulator valued N1.5 million and iron pipe valued N8,000 were stolen.

The prosecution counsel said that the windows and doors of the factory were intact adding that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 196, 97 and 288 of the Penal Code.