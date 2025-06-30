Alleged terrorist negotiator, Mamu, files fresh bail application

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, fixed July 22 to hear a fresh bail application that was brought before it by alleged Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap negotiator, Tukur Mamu, who is facing a 10-count terrorism charge.

Mamu, through his team of lawyers led by Johnson Usman, SAN, is praying the court to order his release from the custody of the Department of State Services, to enable him to seek proper medical attention.

The defendant told the court that his health had deteriorated badly while in custody, saying there was an urgent need for him to undergo surgery.

However, his application was opposed by the Federal Government which urged the court to dismiss it for want of merit.

In a counter-affidavit that was filed by the prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, FG maintained that the defendant posed a flight risk, adding that the court had earlier declined to release him on bail pending the determination of the case.

Insisting that the DSS has a medical facility that is adequate enough to handle the defendant’s health needs, FG drew the attention of the court to the nature of the charge that is pending against the defendant.

Justice Muhammed Umar adjourned for the parties to argue their processes to enable the court to rule on the application.

The federal government had on March 21, 2023, arraigned Mamu for allegedly aiding terrorist operations in the country.

The Kaduna-based Islamic scholar was further accused of collecting various sums of money in different currencies from families of victims of the train attack, on behalf of the Boko Haram terrorist sect.

The government told the court that investigations revealed that the defendant collected an aggregate sum of $420,000 from families of the victims, as well as N21million from another set of families of the train attack.

It further alleged that Mamu concealed funds he earned from services he rendered to the terrorist organisation in his residence in Kaduna State.

It told the court that the defendant had, sometime in 2022, in Kaduna state, received ransom payments in the sum of N500,000 on behalf of the Boko haram terrorist group, from families of the train attack that were held as hostages.

More so, in the charge that was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF, M.B. Abubakar, the federal government added that the defendant exchanged voice note communications with one Baba Adamu, identified as spokesperson for Boko Haram, in relation to acts of terrorism.

It alleged that the defendant acted in breach of the Terrorism Prevention, Prohibition Act, 2022.

It will be recalled that Mamu was arrested on September 6, 2022, in Cairo, Egypt, while he was on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj with his family members.

He was subsequently brought back to the country and immediately taken into custody by the DSS which subsequently obtained a detention order against him.

The DSS had in an affidavit that was deposed to by one of its operatives, Hamza Pandogari, told the court that Mamu, who is the publisher of Dessert Herald, used the cover of journalism to perpetrate his deeds.

It told the court that the detained publisher was on his way to attend a clandestine meeting with top terrorist commanders, when he was intercepted in Egypt with the help of the International Police, Interpol.

It alleged that preliminary investigations revealed that Mamu may be involved in terrorism financing.

“The self-acclaimed Kaduna train negotiator exploits the opportunity to perpetrate, aid and abet as well as render support to both local and international terrorist organisations.

“That the respondent was intercepted by the Nigerian foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt, on 6th September, 2022, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with commanders and top leaders of terrorists organisations across the globe.

“That upon his interception, and subsequent repatriation back to Nigeria, a duly signed search warrant was executed in his residence and office at No. 4, Ali Ladan Street, Sabon Kawo GRA and No. 14, Mamona Road, Anguwan Sarki, Kaduna State and various exhibits and items to establish his complicity with terrorists were recovered,” the affidavit read.

The security agency told the court that following the execution of the search warrant, various incriminating items were recovered from Mamu’s residence and office.

It listed some of the 34 recovered items to include 151 dollars, 20 pounds sterling, 1, 530 Indian Rupees, one Saudi Riyald, 70 Dirham, one million, five hundred and six thousand naira, and 16 assorted foreign coins.

The DSS further alleged that two packs of pump action cartridges; 16 ATM (auto-mated machine) cards from both local and foreign banks; seven cheque books of different banks; six laptops; four tablets; 24 handsets and three international passports belonging to Mamu; one firearm licence; eight pieces of Nigerian Army uniforms; 16 pieces of Nigerian Naval uniforms, were also recovered.

However, upon his arraignment, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as the court, in a ruling on April 27, 2023, denied him bail.

The court also declined an application the defendant filed to be transferred from the detention facility of the DSS to Kuje prison.

He alleged that an order the court made on October 31, 2023, which directed the security agency to grant him access to his personal physician for medical treatment, was not complied with.

He told the court that since he was detained, the DSS only allowed him access to his doctor once, during which he said a report of comprehensive medical examination to be carried out on him was submitted to the security agency.

Mamu decried that since the said medical report was submitted, he had not been allowed to see his doctor again even though he needed to urgently undergo a surgical operation in any hospital in the country.

He told the court that his health had since deteriorated, saying he may lose his life any moment if he was not moved out of the custody of the DSS, to Kuje prison.

The defendant pledged to always be available in court for the case.

However, the court said its decision to refuse the transfer application was based on the security situation at various custodial facilities in the country.

It held that the defendant failed to refute the prosecution’s claim that there have been rampant jail breaks in the country.

The court held that the defendant was unable to show that his health needs could not be met at the DSS detention facility.

