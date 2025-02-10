Alleged terrorism: Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial indefinitely

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, indefinitely.

Justice Binta Nyako gave the order after Kanu and his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor insisted that the trial judge no longer had jurisdiction to preside over the case following her earlier recusal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Nyako had, on September 24, 2024, recused (withdrew) herself from the trial of Kanu, after an oral application from the defence and the case file was transferred to the chief judge.

However, the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho sent the case file back to Justice Nyako for adjudication, insisting that a formal application must be made by the defence before the recusal could be accepted.

