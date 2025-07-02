Alleged tax fraud: I was desperate to succeed in music, convicted Nigerian tells US court

A Nigerian, Onomen Uduebor, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison by a United States District Court for his role in a large-scale tax fraud scheme, which he admitted was driven by desperation to succeed in his music career.

In a statement sighted on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said the 39-year-old Uduebor was arrested in the United Kingdom in September 2023 and extradited to the United States in March 2025.

He pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Speaking in court, Uduebor, also known as Onomen Onohi, said, “I have read the victim impact statements, and I know an apology is not enough…. I was desperate to succeed in my music career. It is not an excuse, but it is the truth.”

According to the indictment, Uduebor and his co-conspirators created fake emails between February 2016 and April 2017, posing as company executives to trick human resources departments into releasing W-2 tax documents of employees.

The fraudsters then used the data to file over 300 false tax returns, seeking more than $1 million in refunds from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Uduebor personally filed 150 of those returns and tracked the payouts into bank accounts opened in the names of the victims.

While the IRS managed to block most of the claims, about $140,000 was paid out—$10,000 of which Uduebor admitted to receiving.

He was ordered to forfeit that amount and pay $122,720 in restitution to the U.S. Treasury.

The statement partly reads, “Uduebor admits that he filed 150 of the false tax returns and tracked the refunds and payments to bank accounts that the schemers set up in the names of the victims.

“While the IRS paid out about $140,000 to the fraudsters, Uduebor says he received only $10,000 from the scheme.

“The IRS was able to seize some of the money back from the conspirators, so the total restitution owed to the U.S. Treasury was $122,720.”

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart described Uduebor’s actions as significant, stating, “He freely participated in the fraud and had a substantial role in the scheme. Thirty years old is not a young man, and he ought to have known better.”

The statement added that the convict may likely be deported upon the completion of his prison term.

“Uduebor was arrested in the United Kingdom in September 2023. He arrived in the U.S. in March 2025. He pleaded guilty in April 2025. Uduebor will likely be deported to Nigeria following his prison term,” the statement concluded.

