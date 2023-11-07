Alleged spending of N400m for house running: Adeleke tackles APC National Secretary

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reacted to the allegation by the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ajibola Bashiru, that he spends N400 million monthly on domestic cost.

The reaction was contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday.

Rasheed said: “We are constrained to directly deny the unfounded allegation by a defeated Senator of Osun Central , Mr Ajibola Bashiru that Governor Ademola Adeleke spent N400 million monthly on domestic running cost. If the former Senator truly uttered this blatant falsehood, it is defamatory and reprehensible.

“There is no iota of truth in the careless and ill thought out statement as the Governor is not drawing any domestic running cost from the government coffers. It is a shameful concoction from a troubled mind who is still bitter about his electoral loss.

“As a man of due process, the Governor operates within the bounds of public finance regulations. He forgoes the usual security vote as a deliberate demonstration of his readiness for selfless service to Osun people. We take strong exception to an intentional fabrication of lies against a Governor whose popularity and performance rating are above eighty five percent.

“We advise the defeated politician to redeem his ways as his unholy crusade against the performing Governor of Osun State is daily deepening his isolation from the people of Osogbo, his hometown. As Mr Governor is transforming Osogbo and Osun state as a whole, the grassroots even within Mr Bashiru’s ward are angry that a failed senator is casting aspersion on a great benefactor of Osogbo and Osun people.

“We affirm that Governor Adeleke is transparently running Osun state and is not drawing any domestic running cost as condemnably asserted by the APC Chieftain.”