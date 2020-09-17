RelatedPosts No Content Available

A Dutse Chief Magistrates’ Court Jigawa State on Wednesday ordered that a 60-year-old blind man, Muhammad Abdul, who allegedly attempted to sodomise his guide boy be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Magistrate, Akilu Isma’il, who ordered that Abdul be remanded in Dutse Correctional Centre, adjourned the case until October 5 for further mention.

The police charged Abdul, who resides in Guru Local Government Area of Yobe State, with attempt to commit unnatural offence.

Earlier, the Senior State Prosecution Counsel, Kabiru Warwade, told the court that Abdul committed the offence on September 8 at 10am at Garko Quarters in Hadejia Local Government Area.

Warwade said Abdul lured the boy to a bushy area behind the Sharia Court, Hadejia and attempted to sodomise him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 95 of the Penal Code.