Alleged sexual harassment: Senator Natasha resubmits petition against Akpabio

Senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has once again resubmitted a sexual harassment petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

This time, she submitted the petition on behalf of her constituents, led by Zubairu Yakubu.

Following the presentation, Senate President Akpabio inquired whether there were any legal impediments to accepting the petition.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan responded that there were none.

At 12:38 PM, Akpabio instructed her to formally lay the petition before the Senate.

The petition was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, led by Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), with a directive to report back to the plenary within four weeks after legislative review.

This development follows a similar petition submitted by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan the previous day, which sparked controversy.

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North), had raised a point of order, citing Senate Standing Order 40.

He argued that the matter could not be entertained or referred to the Ethics Committee, as it was sub judice due to an ongoing court case involving Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President.

Monguno also contended that the petition could not be considered since Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had personally signed it.

As a result, the Senate Ethics Committee dismissed the petition, declaring it “dead on arrival.”

Post Views: 2