Alleged sexual harassment: Lecturer suspended for three months

The Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, River State has been suspended a Lecturer, Tamunotonye Solomon, for three months over allegations of sexual harassment of female student.

The Management of the school made its position known in a statement by its Registrar, Chris Woke, over the weekend.

Solomon and a 200 Level student of the school, Blessing Audu, had engaged in claims and counter-claims.

The school said it was time for Solomon to face a disciplinary committee to explain his involvement with Audu, who claimed that the lecturer accused her of stealing his N250,000 after she refused his marriage proposal.

The Lecturer described the allegation as blackmail, adding that he got Audu arrested the former because she stole his money and some office property.

In the statement by Woke, the school management said: “The Management of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola, Port Harcourt is irked by the report in certain section of the media and disassociates itself completely from the alleged conduct of its staff, Mr Tamunotonye Zoe Solomon.

“The Management of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Rumuola Port Harcourt has, therefore, suspended Mr Tamunotonye Zoe Solomon for three months with effect from 10 January 2022, in connection with allegations of harassment and exploitation of a female student.”