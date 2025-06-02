Alleged sexual assault: Police rescue stepfather from mob in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command says its operatives have successfully averted mob justice against a 37-year-old man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

According to the Command, officers attached to Operation Restore Peace, led by CSP Kim Abert, acted on credible intelligence, intervening in a mob action involving the suspect, Wisdom Benoie.

This was disclosed in a press release issued on Monday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil.

Wakil explained, “On May 31, 2025, Wisdom Benoie, male, aged 37, of Yalwan Tsakani, was confronted by a group of local youths who suspected him of secretly molesting his stepdaughter (Joy, not her real name).

“The matter came to light after the victim’s father reported the incident to the ORP unit in the Yalwan Tsakani area of Bauchi.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is married to the victim’s mother (name withheld), making him the teenager’s stepfather.

“It was disclosed that he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions while her mother was asleep, entering her room and engaging in non-consensual acts.

“The victim, suffering in silence, eventually confided in neighbours, prompting a coordinated intervention that caught the suspect in the act,” Wakil noted.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the offences.

“The victim has been taken to a medical facility for examination and care.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has ordered the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution,” the statement added.

