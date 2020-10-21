A Federal High Court in Sokoto on Wednesday admitted three civil servants, standing trial for alleged sexual abuse of two underaged girls, to bail in the sum of N900,000 each.

The National Agency for Prohibition and Trafficking in Persons charged Ibrahim Isa, Habibu Abdullahi and Ahmad Yahaya, all staff of the Sokoto State Urban and Regional Planning Board and all residents of Sokoto metropolis, with conspiracy and sexual abuse of minors.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Saleh Idrissa-Kogo also ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each.

Idrissa-Kogo ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below GL12 level 12 and the other must be a traditional ward head.

The trail judge adjourned the case until November 16 for hearing.

Justice Idrissa-Kogo also ordered that should the defendants fail to meet the bail conditions, they should be remanded in a correctional centre.

Earlier, NAPTIP counsel, Abubakar Rashid, objected to the oral bail application and urged the court to compel the defence counsel to prepare formal written bail application through a motion as required by law in recognition of the nature of the charges.

Rashid said that the defendants committed the offence in May 2019 at their respective offices.

He alleged that the defendants lured the girls aged 12, 13 and 14 and exploited them sexually.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty, while the lead defence counsel, Ibrahim Muhammad, applied for bail of the accused persons.

Muhammad argued that the offence was bailable and the defendants had been placed on administrative bail before their arraignment.