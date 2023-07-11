Alleged rape: Court remands four boys in correctional centre

828 828

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, has remanded four minors to Borstal Correctional Center, for allegedly raping a 16- year-old girl inside a church’s toilet.

The defendants, all students, aged 17, reside with their parents at Ikosi Ketu, Lagos State, are being tried for conspiracy, rape and cyber bullying.

The Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, did not take their pleas, but ordered that they be remanded at the Borstal Correctional Center, Adigbe, Abeokuta in Ogun.

She directed that the case file be forwarded to the state Director of Public Prosecution for advice, and adjourned the case till Aug. 2.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offences were committed on June 3, at Celestial Church of Christ, Ikosi Ketu, Lagos.

Akeem told the court that during a church vigil, three of the defendants raped the 16-year-old girl inside the Church’s toilet while the fourth defendant recorded the act, which was uploaded on TikTok and WhatsApp.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 150, 210 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.