An FCT High Court, Kubwa, on Thursday fixed April 29 for the adoption of a no case submission filed by a 44-year-old tiler, Anthony Onuchukwu, who was accused of defiling his friend’s nine-year-old daughter.

The police charged Onuchukwu with a one count of rape.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya fixed the date after the defence counsel, Elom Aleke, made an oral application for a no case submission pursuant to the provisions of Section 302 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act(ACJA).

Aleke prayed the court to deliver a ruling on whether or not the prosecution counsel has a case against the defendant.

The prosecution counsel, Adama Musa, however asked for a date to respond.

Musa told the court that the defendant defiled the girl at Tunga Wakili, Dei-dei, Abuja on Nov. 19, 2020

He said the defendant threatened to kill the girl if she told anybody about it, adding that the offence contravened Sect. 31 (1) of the Child Rights Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.