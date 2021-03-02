The Islamic Movement in Nigeria on Tuesday, said it has buried its member, Kabiru Ahmed, allegedly shot by the police during a protest to demand the unconditional release of its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife, Malama Zeenah.

The Secretary of the Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement, Abdullahi M. Musa, told journalists shortly after Ahmed was buried in accordance with the Islamic rites.

Members of the group had carried out a procession with the body of the 49-year-old Ahmed at the National Human Rights Commission before taking him to his grave.

Musa said Ahmed who was allegedly shot by the police alongside Yunusa Abdussalam, on Tuesday, 26th January, 2021, during a peaceful protest staged at the NHRC headquarters in Abuja, died in the custody.

He said his corpse was deposited at the Wuse District Hospital, Zone 3, and was released to the family 36 days after the body was detained.

“The unsettling news on the deteriorating health condition of Malama Zeenah Ibraheem, the wife of the revered Sheikh El-Zakzaky, as she contracted COVID-19 in Kaduna prison, triggered massive free-Zakzaky protest on Monday, the 25th of January, 2021 at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

“Then, on Tuesday, 26th January, 2021, the protest resurfaced at the National Human Rights Commission, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama. While the protest was moving in a civil manner on the street, police personnel attacked it with tear-gas canisters and rounds of ammunition. As a result of the police random gunshots, 10 protesters sustained injuries of different degrees that led to the death of Yunusa Abdussalam, 22, and Kabiru Ahmed, 49.

“With the help of some protesters, Yunusa Abdussalam was evacuated from the LP protest scene, and died shortly after, while receiving treatment.

“The police captured Kabiru Ahmed with gunshot wounds in his left leg. But, having taken him into custody, the police tortured him and damaged his left hand. The 49-year-old, who was survived by a wife and 10 children, died in the custody, and the police deposited his corpse at Wuse District Hospital, Zone 3.

“Yesterday, Monday, 1st March, 2021, the remains, detained for 36 days, were released by the police. Kabiru Ahmed was such a pious and renowned businessman at Masaka, Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, that when the unfortunate news of his assassination started making the rounds, many persons, young and old, were seen shedding tears profusely as they mourn the police brutality,” he said.

The secretary insisted that the killing of their members would not stop them from protesting against the unlawful detention of their leader and wife.

“As we condemn Kabiru Ahmed’s assassination, we also demand unconditional release of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky,” he stated.