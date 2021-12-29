Alleged plans to eliminate Sunday Igboho, a rumour —Lawyer, Yomi Alliyu

Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, lawyer to Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemi, fondly called Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday, dismissed a social media report of an alleged plan to eliminate the activist.

He, however, warned those “flying the kite” to desist from spreading such speculations assuring that Igboho will regain freedom soon.

Alliyu, in a chat, said: “I don’t have knowledge of a threat to his life. I speak with his wife regularly but I don’t have such knowledge of plans to eliminate him.

“We have persuaded his boys and Yoruba youths not to take laws into their hands. We told them not to behave like IPOB because we told them that if they start killing and burning, they will be killing their kiths and kins. We urged them to keep their cool, however, if anybody is flying such a kite to know the feelings of what will happen if Sunday Igboho is murdered in prison, I advise that such a person should have a rethink.

“I don’t think anyone is planning that except the enemies of this government. The only way this Government can wash its hands off this evil intention is to release Sunday Igboho now because they (FG) are the ones keeping him in prison and not the Benin Republic government.

“If anything should happen to Sunday Igboho, we will hold the Federal Government responsible.

“That is why we have been appealing to Yoruba youths not to take laws into their hands because we are optimistic that Sunday Igboho will be free and that the alleged plan to kill him is mere rumour. I don’t see any threat to his life.”

Sunday Igboho had alleged that there is a plot by the Federal government of Nigeria to eliminate him in the Benin Republic.

Olayomi Koiki, spokesman for Igboho, in a podcast on Tuesday evening, alleged that the Benin Republic President, Patrice Talon, was working with the Federal Government to extradite Igboho to Nigeria.

He said: “So many people have heard rumours in the past 24/48 hours. We know that God almighty is watching.

“If they are trying, they cannot be successful. If they are planning evil against Prof. Banji Akintoye and others, they are only trying but God’s power is superior.

“The enemies are trying to eliminate him (Igboho). Their plan is to eliminate him so that the Yoruba Nation agenda will be silenced, but God has shown that he is above them.”