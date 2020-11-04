The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, adjourned until November 16, hearing in an alleged perjury suit against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date, after counsel for the plaintiffs, Akin Olujimi, SAN, applied for an adjournment and a date for hearing.

The judge reminded parties in the matter that the suit was filed on July 14 and being a pre-election matter, it must be heard within 180 days.

He urged the lawyers to cooperate with the court so that the matter could be disposed of within the specified time by law.

He maintained that being a pre-election matter, the law stipulates that it must be disposed of within 180 days.

Mohammed reminded both parties to be mindful of the life span of the matter especially as they hoped to call witnesses in the case.

The judge adjourned the matter until November 16, 17 and 18 for the APC to open and close its case while Obaseki would do same thereafter.

The suit filed by the APC and William Edobor has Obaseki, Peoples Democratic Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission as defendants.

Counsel for Obaseki, Ken Mozia (SAN) informed the court that he had recently been served with a reply to his statement of defence.

“We are filing a process challenging the competence of portions of the said reply of the APC,” he told the court.

He, however, said that he was not opposed to an adjournment and a date for hearing.

The plaintiffs, in their application sought the court’s declaration as false, Obaseki’s claim to have earned a degree from the University of Ibadan in 1979.

They asked the court to declare as false and contrary to Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2010, Obaseki’s claim in INEC’S form CF 001 that he obtained a degree in Classical Studies from University of Ibadan.

The plantiffs further asked the court to declare that there was a contradiction in Obaseki’s WAEC certificate.

In their petition, the plaintiffs had asked the court to make an order disqualifying Obaseki from contesting the September 19 governorship election in Edo.

The plaintiffs further asked the court to make another order directing INEC to remove Obaseki’s name from the list of nominated candidates for the election.

The plaintiffs in addition, asked the court to make an order that the PDP had no candidate in the September 19 governorship election.