Alleged Organ Harvesting: UK university suspends Ekweremadu as Visiting Professor

Lincoln University in the United Kingdom has suspended former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, as a Visiting Professor.

It said this following the arrest of Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, for organ harvesting and human trafficking.

The couple were arrested in the United Kingdom on Tuesday and arraigned in court on Thursday.

Lincoln University said: “Visiting professors are often, as is in this case, non-resident at the university, unpaid and advisory.

“We are deeply concerned about the nature of these allegations, but as this is an active police investigation, we cannot comment further at this stage.

“Whilst this matter is subject to investigation, this person will not be undertaking any duties as visiting professor at Lincoln.”

Ekweremadu, representative of Enugu West Senatorial District, and Beatrice, an Accountant, were arrested by the UK Metropolitan Police for alleged conspiracy to harvest the organs of a minor.

They were arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London, where the prosecutor disclosed the minor is a 15-year-old boy, Ukpo Nwamini David.

Reports said Ekweremadu and his wife facilitated David’s entry into the UK to transplant his kidney into their daughter who is suffering from kidney failure.

The prosecutor said David was not aware that he was in the United Kingdom to donate a kidney until he went for a hospital appointment with the Ekweremadus.

A doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in Camden, London, concerned that David might not be aware he was a kidney donor, also doubted that the minor was 41 as his passport claimed.