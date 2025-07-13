Alleged notorious drug kingpin nabbed after one year in hiding

An alleged notorious drug kingpin, Okechukwu Izugha, aka Okey Omeogo, has been arrested in Lagos by operatives of a Special Operations Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency after one year in hiding.

According to information available to The Eagle Online on Sunday, the alleged notorious drug kingpin was nabbed on July 9, 2025 in his wife’s shop at Ijesha Market.

Izugha came under NDLEA radar on August 7, 2024 after a 9kg cocaine was recovered from a suspect, Obiora Joseph Agudosi, at a motor park in Orile, Lagos State while going to deliver the consignment in the South East.

He was identified as the owner of the seized drug.

In the course of investigating the kingpin and his network, his wife, Maureen Izugha, was arrested with 500grams of cocaine at her beverages store in Ijesha Market on January 21, 2025.

She was thereafter arraigned in court, convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Unknown to him that NDLEA was still on his trail, the wanted kingpin came out of his hiding and was promptly arrested.

