Alleged Nepotism: NHMST exposes source of report indicting NAHCON, threatens legal action 

The Nigerian Hajj Media Support Team had exposed another lopsided, biased, prejudicial, as well as imbalance media report by an online newspaper, threatening legal action against the title.

The group made the assertion in a statement, signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagarta, on Sunday.

The online title, identified as “Daily Nigeria” , according to NHMST is selfishly accusing NAHCON’s leadership of nepotism among others.

The statement recalled that barely two months ago, a similar report which was in all ramifications same with the latest one, was unprofessionally dished out to the public by a different media platform, the only distinction being that the recent report was attributed to the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NAHCON ‘s wing.

NHMST noted that though, the association in question has swiftly and categorically debunked and distanced itself from the unfounded report.

Also Read:

Still, the two reports, it said revolve around same motive and mission which was to slander and vilify the good name of the current NAHCON’s leadership by labelling baseless allegations of nepotism, favouritism and administrative flaws or lapses, against the Commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman led hajj “Transformative stride in the eyes of Nigerian Muslims who mean well and have for decades been yearning for meaningful reforms in the country’s hajj industry, as being robustly witnessed at the moment”.

Nagarta said the two media platforms claimed to have sourced their shoddy information from insiders within the hajj commission, particularly the recent one, but annoyingly the vendors of those controversial reports never resorted to accuracy, fairness and balance as core values of journalism and as required by the ethics of the pen profession before rushing to press.

NHMST pointed out that the attitude negates and outright goes contrary and inimical to the rules and regulations guiding the practice of journalism as a noble and just profession.

The statement reads in part: “Unfortunately, or fortunately rather, the latest media report came at a time when scores of Nigerian Muslims faithful are expressing delight, optimism and confidence in the leadership style of the incumbent National Hajj Commission’s chairman, in person of Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, given the unprecedented successes recorded within a very short time of his stewardship of the commission.

“Most notable and outstanding feat of Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman’s achievements were the drastic measures taken by the far-sighted Chairman and his hardworking management team in controlling the 2025 hajj fare, from further skyrocketing above what was paid the previous year despite constant fluctuations in forex, this was achieved through consistent engagements and deliberations with key stakeholders from both onshore and offshore, by NAHCON’s chairman.

“Facts-check About Nepotism:

“To begin with, the recent media report by the “Daily Nigeria” lacks accuracy and substance in totality, particularly where it categorically mentioned the name of one Abdulmalik Diggi, as the Chairman’s nephew. According to the NHMST’s investigations, Diggi, is not in any way related by blood to the Chairman, but only close and trusted associate of the Chairman whom Professor Abdullahi Saleh feels can render him meaningful Support to successfully deliver in his mission of repositioning the hajj industry.

“Similarly, where the “Daily Nigeria” an online newspaper, reported again that, it gathered some information from insiders as usual that a massive redeployment looms in the hajj Commission where a chunk of NAHCON’s Staff would be affected, albeit, the newspaper couldn’t still provide any substantive evidence to corroborate its claim but as usual, it only resorted to reiterating the word “insiders” as it source of information.

“Journalists are always known to be fearless and courageous as such, the writer of that controversial and false report should be bold enough to mention by name some of those insiders for clarity since in the report nowhere the so-called insiders requested anonymity from the newspaper.

“Advisably, this suggestion will earn the newspaper much public confidence and credibility which is the ultimate hope of any decent news outlet.

“On the final note, the major question on the lips of many Nigerians now is who actually is behind the controversial report by the “Daily Nigeria” newspaper, since the Association of Senior staff of Nigeria NAHCON’s wing has denied issuing any report of that nature as attributed to it”.

The group warned that in the event where these kinds of unfounded and concocted reports continue to emerge in the media, without primarily reaching out to those accused (third party) as outlined by the ethical standards of journalism, it would be left with no option than to start “calling a spade, a spade by exposing the sponsors of those negative write-ups”.

NHMST specified that it would be calling names for the public to know, irrespective of whether those behind the ploy to mar the reputation of Prof. Usman, are within or outside the hajj industry in general or the National Hajj Commission in particular.

“Enough is enough!” Nagarta stressed.

Post Views: 31