Alleged N976m Scam: EFCC declares MD of petroleum firm wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the Managing Director of a firm, Fargo Petroleum and Gas Limited, Seun Ogunbambo, wanted for defrauding the Nigerian Government of N976,653,110.28 in an oil subsidy scam.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a post on its X handle, titled: “Wanted,” which was endorsed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

The declaration, made on Friday, said Ogunbambo was standing trial before the Lagos State High Court before he disappeared after being released on bail.

His co-defendants, Mamman Nasir Ali and Christian Taylor, have been convicted and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment each on May 27, 2025.

The anti-graft agency’s statement reads: “MR. SEUN OGUNBAMBO, Managing Director of FARGO PETROLEUM AND GAS LIMITED, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly defrauding the federal government of Nigeria in bogus oil subsidy claims to the tune of Nine Hundred and Seventy Six Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Three Thousand, One Hundred and Ten Naira, Twenty Eight Kobo (N976,653,110.28).

“He was standing trial before a Lagos State High Court but disappeared after being released on bail. His co-defendants, Mamman Nasir Ali and Christian Taylor, were convicted and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment each on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

“Light complexioned Ogunbambo speaks English and Yoruba. His last known address is 2 Olamiyuyan Crescent, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“Anybody having useful information as to his whereabouts should contact the Commission in its Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Gombe, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Benin, Kaduna, Sokoto, Makurdi, Ilorin, Maiduguri, Uyo and Abuja offices or through the hotline: +2348093322644 or by e-mail to: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police station.”

