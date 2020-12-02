The Federal High Court in Lagos will on February 16, 2021 adjudicate on a contempt of court against the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria for allegedly taking possession of Hardley Apartments, owned by former Super Eagles captain, Nwakwo Kanu.

AMCON is seeking to recover an alleged N924 million debt owed by Hardley Apartments.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke fixed the February date for hearing for contempt of court filed by Kanu’s lawyers pending other applications.

It can be recalled that AMCON filed the suit in 2015 with Hardley Apartments and its Director, Ayoola Gam-Ikon, as first and second defendants.

Kanu accused AMCON of inducing the protracted nature of proceedings “due to their refusal/inability to obey specific order of court to provide the full statements of accounts, by which they came to the position of the purported indebtedness.”

The 1996 Olympic gold medallist said the statement had become necessary “in the light of some bizarre actions of self-help/recklessness embarked upon by AMCON in vandalising/stripping assets, under the guise of renovations, but ostensibly with a clandestine design to brazenly sell or hand it to a third party.”

He explained further: “As I issue this statement, my heart bleeds for several reasons. Not just because my priced possession which emerged out of my blood and sweat as a career footballer is at the risk of being taken away from me under the weight of an intractable government apparatus.”