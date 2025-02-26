Alleged N868.4m fraud: Ex-Acting AGF seeks to enter one more plea bargain

Anamekwe Nnabuoku, former acting Accountant-General of the Federation on Wednesday, sought to enter another plea bargain agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the alleged N868.4million fraud case.

Nnabuoku, through his lawyer, Isidore Udenko, told Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja shortly when the matter was called for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a Zenith Bank Plc staff, Eucharia Ezeodi, and a director with the federal civil service, Felix Nweke, on January 31, testified against Nnabuoku in the trial.

They gave their testimonies while being led in evidence by counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN.

Nnabuoku was admitted to a N500 million bail with two sureties in the like sum after he was arraigned on January 15 on a nine-count amended charge and pleaded not guilty.

The EFCC had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/240/2024, listed Nnabuoku as sole defendant.

In count one of the charge filed on November 27, 2024, the EFCC alleged that Nnabuoku, alongside Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited (at large), Turge Global Investment Limited (at large), Laptev Bridge Limited, Arafura Transnational Afro Limited (at large) and other persons (all at large) conspired to convert funds.

The funds were said to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The anti-graft agency said the offence was contrary to Section 18 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as (amended by Act No. 1 of 2012) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

Nnabuoku and his co-defendant, Felix Nweke, in the initial charge, had, on October14, 2024, opted for a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.

Nnabuoku and Nweke had submitted proposal for settlement.

The parties, in the 11-count charge, had agreed and the agreement was submitted to EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede for approval.

But when the matter was called on January 15, Martha Babatunde, who represented the anti-graft agency, informed the court that an amended charge had been filed by the agency.

She said in the charge, only Nnabuoku was listed as defendant while Nweke’s name had been dropped.

Babatunde prayed the court to allow the charge to be read to Nnabuoku, and it was not opposed by Udenko, who was counsel to him.

Nweke, during the trial on January 31, stood as the EFCC’s second prosecution witness against Nnabuoku.

Earlier, Iheanacho, who appeared for the EFCC, informed the court that the matter was scheduled for continuation of trial and that six of his witnesses were in court.

However, the defence counsel, Udenko, told the court that he was no longer the lead counsel for Nnabuoku.

He said Norrison Quakers, SAN, had taken over as lead counsel but was not in court.

Udenko also informed the court of their intention to begin another plea bargain process with the EFCC.

The lawyer then prayed the court to give an adjournment to enable them proceed with the plea bargain and give opportunity for the senior counsel to be available.

Justice Omotosho, who was unhappy with the development, asked Udenko if he was still part of the legal team.

“I am part of the team my lord. But at this point, I am under superior authority. I wish my Lord can understand my helpless state,” Udenko pleaded.

“The court has given you an opportunity to be heard and because you want to plea bargain, you want an adjournment, till when?” Omotosho asked.

“The SAN asked me to plead with the court to give him just one opportunity.

“Definitely on the next adjourned date, he will be here. We know that my lord has been diligent and we are determined to be diligent on our part,” Udenko said.

Iheanacho expressed his frustration of having to bring his witnesses to court without proceeding with his case.

He, however, conceded to Udenko’s application for adjournment in the interest of justice.

Justice Omotosho warned that he would not condone any further adjournment in the matter, stating that he would take a decision if there is a repeat of the incident.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until March 13 for continuation of trial.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Nnabuoku perpetrated the money laundering offences while being a Director of Finance and Account in the Federal Ministry of Defence, and during the period, Nweke served under him.

