The Federal Government has appointed Anamekwe Nwabuoku as the acting Accountant General of the Federation.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Aliyu Ahmed, revealed this.

Ahmed made the revelation in a letter dated May 20, 2022.

Recall that the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over an alleged fraud of N80 billion.