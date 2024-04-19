Alleged N80.2b fraud: IG withdraws policemen attached to Yahaya Bello

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn all policemen attached to a former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The order withdrawing the policemen was contained in a signal dated April 18, 2024, but sighted by newsmen on Friday.

The signal, with reference number: CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34, was signed by the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Mobile Police Force at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The signal, sent to MOPOL 37 in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, reads in part: “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance.

“Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”