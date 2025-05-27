Alleged N8.5b Fraud: EFCC arraigns three bankers, four others

Three bankers with a first generation bank: Samuel Ihechukwu, Fabian Chizaram, and Kingsley Kelechi Ejim, have been arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State over an alleged N8.5 billion fraud.

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday arraigned the trio and four others for the alleged fraud.

The bankers were arraigned alongside their alleged accomplices: Hanna Okunlola Adesokan, Hamza Zakariya, Achionu Chukwuka Ubaku, and Sunday Osademe, on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence to the tune of N8.5 billion.

They were accused of having committed the offence in conjunction with other persons who are at large, including Nurudeen Ibrahim and Alhaji Sulaiman, sometime in January 2025.

They were accused of conspiring “to cause loss of property to bank accounts… “an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Act”.

Asiegbu and other persons said to be at large, count 2 said, sometime in January 2025 caused the loss of an aggregate sum of N8,568,090,500 by altering, erasing and inputting data held in a “computer for the purpose of conferring economic benefit on yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 14(1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Act”.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Aso Larrys Peters, prayed the court for a trial date and that the defendants be remanded in a correctional facility.

Responding, the defence counsel prayed the court to remand his client, Hanna Okunlola, in the EFCC custody because of her ill health.

Justice Osiagor adjourned the matter to June 6, 2025 for trial and remanded five of the defendants in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services, while Kingsley Ejim Kelechi was to continue on his existing bail.

Okunlola was remanded in EFCC custody.

