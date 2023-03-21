Alleged N72.5m theft: Absence of ex-union leader stalls trial

Absence of a former leader of the National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Peter Onoja, on Tuesday stalled his trial for alleged N72.5 million theft in an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendant was absent in court when the case was called for trial.

Onoja is charged with six counts bordering on theft.

However, he had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) counsel, Samuel Daji, informed the court that the prosecution was ready to call its first witness.

“My lord, the defendant is not produced though the matter was slated for trial today and we have our witness in court.

“In the circumstance, we shall be asking for an adjourned date,” Daji said.

The defence counsel, Michael Onasanya also apologised to the court for the absence of the defendant.

“My lord, I can say this is due to the tension in the country which is getting better by the day.

“We however, urge the court to grant us early date,” Onasanya said.

NAN reports that the court had on Jan. 24 admitted the defendant to the sum of N25million bail with two sureties in like sum.

The commission alleged the defendant stole the sum of N72.5 million from the union purse on several occasions.

According to prosecution, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case until May 19 for the commencement of trial.