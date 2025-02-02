Alleged N700b Fraud: Enang speaks on allegations against Udom

Former Presidential Liaison Officer to the National Assembly, Senator Ita Enang, has said that those defending former Governor Udom Emmanuel to evade his probe over an alleged N700 billion fraud are “low minded new saints”.

The former representative of Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District made his position known in a statement over the weekend.

The statement, titled: “Re-Alleged Petition To EFCC Against Gov Udom Emmanuel: Let Us Treasure And Court Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senate President and Our Access to Deliver More,” was made available to newsmen in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

In it, Enang enjoined the former governor to stop the blame game and diversionary tactics and face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission for alleged financial misappropriation during his tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Enang added that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, does not have a hand or known those who petitioned the EFCC and ICPC.

According to the statement: “On behalf of the leadership, membership and followership of All Progressives Congress, Akwa Ibom State; the Progressives Conscience and Team Nigeria, and indeed all development conscious Akwa Ibom citizens, we reference the publications and discussions regarding alleged petition against the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Deacon Udom Emmanuel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to account for his tenure in office and the attempt to deflect from the subject, searching in diversionary tactics for persons allegedly behind such, attempting in course to link the Senate President’s person or office thereto, we volunteer a brief intervention that;

“From all the interactions, there is nothing to link the Senate President or his office and associates with the alleged petition.

“His concentration should be on preparation to answer to the veracity or otherwise of the issues stated in the purported petition, admitting or denying the facts therein alleged and not seek to divert attention by these fruitless attempts.

“Akwa Ibomites should unite more to support and court Senator Godswill Akpabio in his standing as President of the Senate to deliver on the assignment and role as Head of the Legislative Arm of Government and number 3 citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The citizens and government of our State had seemed admirably to adopt and pursue this path uniting behind the Senate President across party lines, until this unfortunate false spill by Deacon Udom Emmanuel and the EFCC alleged petition.

“As a person and officer of the Federal Government through the Radio and Television programmes on TEAM Nigeria, I drew attention of the public to all the issues raised in the alleged petition from 2016 to 2024, even after Governor Udom had left office, that every person in public office must have his day to account, if not before the people he served, but to our God ultimately.

“For the 8 years reference and my advocacy in Akwa Ibom State, I was taken to Court on whether Udom Emmanuel’s administration was the worst government in Nigeria; for which question we are at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. So, the issue is not persons behind the petition, but if there are questions for him to answer.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is to engage on the National budget, economy management, legislative issues, relationship amongst peers and delivering on President Bola Tinubu renewed hope Agenda, as there is no time for trivialities on what somebody may have done during his tenure.”

Senator Enang called on the people of Akwa Ibom State to ignore such distractions and treasure Senator Akpabio as their lead to the Federal Fovernment for “the Sun Shines Upon Nations in Turns”.

