Alleged N6b money laundering: Again, Mompha absent in court

The absence, again, of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, on Thursday stalled his money laundering trial before an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged Mustapha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited with eight counts of N6 billion laundering.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Mojisola Dada had on June 22 issued a bench warrant for Mustapha’s arrest following his absence in court.

Dada also revoked the bail she granted the defendant.

The social media celebrity was equally absent in court on June 16.

On June 10, EFCC accused him of flouting the court’s order by travelling to Dubai with a new international passport.

On Thursday, EFCC counsel, Samuel Daji, told the court that the commission was still in the process of re-arresting Mustapha.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case.

Daji said: “My lord, we are still making frank efforts to re-arrest the defendant wherever and whenever he is found.

“We humbly ask for another date from the court.”

Defence counsel, Kolawole Salami, also prayed the court for an extension of time to bring back the defendant to court.

Salami said: “My lord, we are working with the prosecution to make sure that the defendant is brought back to court.

“We confirm with the prosecution and also plead for another date.”

Dada adjourned the case until September 21 for further report.

The charges against Mustapha include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.

The other charges include retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from an unlawful act, possession of a document containing false pretences, and failure to disclose assets.