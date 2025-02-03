Alleged N6b fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-minister of power

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday re-arraigned former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Olu Agunloye before a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo.

He was re-arraigned on allegations bordering on award of contract for construction of 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Taraba.

The anti-graft agency re-arraigned him on an amended seven-count charge bordering on forgery, disobeying presidential directive and gratification.

The EFCC alleged that Agunloye awarded contract for the Mambilla project in May 22, 2003 to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited without any budgetary provision, approval and cash backing.

The commission also alleged that the former minister received the total sum of N5.212 million from Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL) and Leno Adesanya, through Jide Abiodun Sotinrin.

It added that this was done through Agunloye’s Guaranty Trust Bank account, for conveying the Federal Government’s approval for the construction of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in favour of SPTCL while serving as minister.

The former minister pleaded not guilty to seven-count amended charge when read to him in the court.

Earlier, the second prosecution witness in the case (PW2), Adewale Agunbiade, a former Compliance Officer with GT Bank but now with Jaiz Bank Plc, testified.

While being cross examined by counsel for Agunloye, Adeola Adedipe SAN, the witness told the court that there was no letter from Jaiz Bank permitting him to testify, while EFCC did not issue him with witness summons to testify in the case.

Agunbiade told the court that when he informed the EFCC operatives that he longer worked for GT Bank, he was told that he was the one who prepared the documents relating to the court’s proceedings.

Asked if he presented his identification card to the court to show that he is a staff member of Jaiz Bank, the PW2, who had given his evidence-in-chief on September 23, 2024, said he did not do that.

After cross examination of the witness, Justice Jude Onwugbuese adjourned further hearing until February 24.

