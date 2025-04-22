Alleged N5.2m extortion: Interior Minister orders probe of NSCDC officers

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered investigation into allegations of extortion involving some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

This is contained in a statement by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Babatunde Alao, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a social media post that went viral alleged that some personnel of NSCDC extorted N5.2 million from a group of young men traveling from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, to Akure, Ondo State.

The minister, however, said that any officer found guilty would face the full weight of the law, adding that the ministry would not tolerate any form of misconduct from security agencies.

“We are building a paramilitary that is disciplined and professional and will serve Nigeria and Nigerians with dignity and patriotism.

“On this case, we will see that justice is upheld and ensure that security personnel serve with forthrightness,” he stated.

