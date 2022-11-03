Alleged N47m fraud: Court declares businesswoman wanted

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday revoked the bail of a businesswoman, Blessing Adanu, and declared her wanted for allegedly defrauding her client of N47 million.

The businesswoman was dragged to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on two counts.

These are obtaining money by false pretence and theft.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge when she was arraigned in December 19, 2019.

Justice Justice Mojisola Dada revoked the bail of the defendant, following her absence in court.

Dada ordered for her arrest against the next date and ordered the EFCC to declare the defendant wanted.

The judge adjourned the case until December 2 for adoption of final written address.

The EFCC counsel, Samuel Daji, had informed the court that the case, which was slated for adoption of final written address, could not go on due to the absence of the defendant.

Daji moved an application urging the court to revoke the bail of the defendant.

The prosecutor argued that it was not the first time the defendant was absent in court and that it was obvious that the defendant had jumped bail.

The defence counsel, Olarenwaju Ajanaku, did not oppose the application of the prosecution and also expressed surprise at the absence of the defendant.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that EFCC accused the defendant of trading under the name and style of Emerald Multipurpose Cooperative Society to defraud one Favour Nnamani.

According to EFCC, the alleged offences contravened Section 1(1) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006, and Section 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011.

—





