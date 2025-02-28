Alleged N47b Fraud: EFCC arraigns ex-Abia governor, son, others 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday arraigned former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, his son, Chinedum Orji, and three others before the Abia State High Court over alleged misappropriation of public funds amounting to ₦47 billion.

Other defendants include: Dr. Philip Nto, former Abia State Commissioner of Finance; Obioma King, a government contractor; and Romas Madu, former Director of Finance, Abia State.

They were arraigned before Justice Lilian Abai on a 16-count charge of conspiracy, theft, and illegal conversion of public funds meant for government projects.

The EFCC accused the defendants of:

Misappropriating ₦22.5 billion allocated for security votes between 2011 and 2015.

Diverting ₦13 billion from a loan facility granted by Diamond Bank.

Illegally converting ₦12 billion from the Paris Club refund.

Misusing ₦10.5 billion from a First Bank loan meant for Abia State and its local councils.

Stealing ₦2 billion from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) funds designated for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

During the proceedings, EFCC’s lead prosecution counsel, Prof. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, requested that the charges be read aloud to the defendants to allow them enter their pleas.

All five pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Defence counsel, including Bode Olanipekun, SAN (for the first defendant), Chikaosulu Ojukwu, SAN (for the second defendant), K.I. Oleh, Esq., Okey Amechi, SAN, and Isaac Anya, Esq., filed bail applications on behalf of their clients.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail requests but urged the court to apply its discretion when determining the conditions of bail.

After a brief recess, Justice Abai granted bail to the defendants and adjourned the trial to June 18 and 19, 2025.

Post Views: 13