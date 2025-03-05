Alleged N400m fraud: IG amends charge against Senator Andy Uba, Etu

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has amended two counts filed against Senator Andy Uba bordering on alleged fraud to the tune of N400 million.

IG’s counsel, M.L. Anthony, told Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday shortly after the matter was called for Uba and others to take their plea.

Although Uba was not in court, Anthony informed the judge that an amended charge had been filed and the defendants were yet to be served.

He said the fresh charge was filed on Tuesday and he had been unable to serve the defendants.

He, therefore, sought an adjournment to enable him do the needful and C.F. Odiniru, who appeared for the 2nd defendant, Benjamin Etu, who was also in court, did not oppose the application.

Anthony sought the leave of court to serve Etu’s lawyer in the open court and it was granted.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until March 17 for arraignment of Uba and Etu who are now defendants in the fresh charge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police had earlier named Uba, the former Senator representing Anambra South, and two others in the first charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/538/2024.

The co-defendants, in the two counts filed October 10, 2024 by Abdulrashid Sidi in the Legal/Prosecution Section at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, were Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu as 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

But in the amended charge filed March 4 by Sidi, Uba and Etu are listed as 1st and 2nd defendants, while Crystal Uba’s name had been dropped from the charge.

In count one, Uba, Etu and Hajiya Fatima now at large, sometimes in 2022, were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves to commit the offence.

Uba and others were accused of obtaining by false pretence, by making a presentation to George Uboh that they had perfected ways for the appointment of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission to any interested persons who could afford N400 million.

“A presentation which you know is not true and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006.”

The offence, the prosecution said, is contrary to Section 1 (2) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006,” the count read in part.

Uboh, in a letter dated April 5, 2023, and addressed to the IG, said the petition was based on documentary and voice recording.

According to Uboh, the evidence is overwhelming and irrefutable.

No fewer than six witnesses had been listed to testify against the ex-lawmaker and Etu.

