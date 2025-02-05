Alleged N400m fraud: Court fixes date for arraignment of Andy Uba, others

A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed March 5 for the arraignment of Senator Andy Uba, and two others, over allegations bordering on N400 million fraud.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after granting the ex-parte application moved by M.C. Anthony, counsel for the Inspector-General of Police to serve Uba and his co-defendants with the charge and other documents by substituted means.

Justice Ekwo directed that the service of the processes be effected within seven days of the order.

Anthony had moved the motion following the complaint that the defendants had been evading the service of the court documents despite being given administrative bail.

Anthony had told the court that they had been on the matter since 2023.

He said the defendants obtained a fundamental rights enforcement order which had prevented the police from bringing them to court.

The lawyer said it was until after the order was lifted that the defendants were finally charged before the judge.

Anthony told the court that the motion ex-parte sought an order to serve the defendants at their last known addresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the IG, Kayode Egbetokun, had filed the charge against Andy, the former Senator representing Anambra South, and two others.

The IG, in a two-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/538/2024 filed before Justice Ekwo, joined Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu as 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

The charge, dated October 8, was filed on October 10 by Abdulrashid Sidi in the Legal/Prosecution Section at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In count one, Uba, Crystal, Etu and Hajiya Fatima now at large, sometimes in 2022, were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves to commit the offence.

Uba and others were accused of obtaining by false pretence, by making a presentation to George Uboh that they had perfected ways for the appointment of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission to any interested persons who could afford N400 million.

“A presentation which you know is not true and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006.”

In count two, the defendants and Fatima, who is at large, were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves with intention to defraud and induce George Uboh by making a presentation to him that they had perfected way to give an appointment of the post of Managing Directorship of NDDC to any interested person who could afford the sum of N400 million.

“The offence is contrary to Section 1 (2) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006,” the count read in part.

Uboh, in a letter dated April 5, 2023, and addressed to the IG, said the petition was based on documentary and voice recording.

According to Uboh, the evidence is overwhelming and irrefutable.

No fewer than six witnesses had been listed to testify against the ex-lawmaker and others.

The judge had, initially, fixed February 18 for adjournment.

