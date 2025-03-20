Alleged N40.3m fraud: Arraignment of NBF President, Omo-Agege,one other stalled

The arraignment of Azania Omo-Agege, Interim President, Nigeria Boxing Federation by the Inspector-General at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, suffered a setback.

Omo-Agege and Sidali Prescilla Efemana of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, were billed to take their plea before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

The matter, however, could not go on because neither Omo-Agege nor Efemana was in court.

But Omo-Agege’s lawyer, Prof. J.E.O. Abugu, SAN, was in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the IG, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/ 75/2025, had preferred five counts alleged fraud to the tune of N40, 300, 000 million against Omo-Agege and Efemana as 1st and 2nd defendants while Daniel Omughelli was listed as being at large.

When the matter was called on Thursday, Eristo Assam, who appeared for the IG, informed the court that the matter was slated for the arraignment of the defendants.

Justice Ekwo then asked Assam the whereabouts of the defendants.

Assam told the court that efforts were made to serve the 2nd defendant (Efemana) at her place of work but they were told that she was on leave.

“However, the first suspect has been served,” the prosecution said.

Responding, Abugu apologised for the absence of Omo-Agege in court.

According to him, it is not out of disrespect for this court.

“I was briefed in this matter very late yesterday afternoon and Omo-Agege had actually been ill and is indisposed.

“It was the wife of Omo-Agege that gave us instruction yesterday and we barely had time to go through the proof of evidence,” Abugu said

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until June 16 for the defendants to take their plea.

In the charge dated February 24 but filed February 25, Omo-Agege, Efemana of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and Daniel Omughelli (now at large) sometime in 2022 were alleged to have conspired amongst themselves to commit the offence.

They were accused of criminal breach of trust, obtaining money under false pretence and issuance of dude cheque contrary to and punishable under Section 97(1) of the Penal Code Act.

