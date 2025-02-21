Alleged N3bn fraud: Ex-Naval chief, retired general still wanted – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced that former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jibrin Usman (retd.), and Brigadier-General Ishaya Bauka (retd.) remain on its wanted list over their alleged involvement in a N3 billion fraud.

This was made known in a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Demola Bakare, on Friday.

The ICPC also dismissed claims that the duo had been exonerated following the amendment of charges against them.

The commission explained that while the charges were amended, they were never withdrawn, adding that the two former military officers are still fugitives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the charges against them were only amended, not withdrawn.

“Any claim that the amended charges exonerated them is fallacious and should be disregarded,” the statement read.

The ICPC stated further that there is a subsisting arrest warrant for Usman and Bauka, urging members of the public to assist law enforcement in apprehending them.

“It should be clearly stated that there is a subsisting arrest warrant against the two ex-military officers. Whoever sees them could assist in bringing them to justice,” it added.

According to the commission, prosecuting agencies often amend charges to proceed against defendants already in custody while keeping the case open for those evading arrest.

The ex-Naval chief and Brigadier-General Bauka were initially charged alongside five others in an original charge dated and filed on April 17, 2023.

Bakare said the charges were served through their legal representatives, yet they failed to present themselves for arraignment, leading to the issuance of a bench warrant for their arrest.

“On February 4, 2025, one of the co-defendants, Adam Imam Yusuf, was arrested at his residence in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. However, Usman and Bauka remain at large,” he added.

Bakare reassured the public that efforts to arrest the two fugitive ex-military officers were ongoing and that once apprehended, they would be prosecuted.

“The public is hereby assured that if they are arrested today, the ongoing charges will be amended to accommodate the allegations initially filed against them,” Bakare stated.

