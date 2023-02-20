Alleged N3b fraud: Court admits Governor Bello’s nephew, others to bail

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, admitted Ali Bello, who is Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi’s nephew, and three others to a N500 million bail each in the alleged N3 billion fraud trial.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, in a ruling, held that the charges against the defendants are bailable.

Justice Egwuatu also said that the bail was to enable defendants charged with an offence prepare adequately for their trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, on Feb. 8, arraigned Bello alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege and Iyadai Sadat on an 18-count criminal charge.

Delivering ruling in the application, Justice Egwuatu, who said that granting of bail was at the discretion of the court, said he was inclined to admit the defendants to bail.

The judge, therefore, admitted them to a bail in the sum of N500 million each with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties should be resident in Abuja, with identifiable address and own landed property worth N500 million within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge added that the original title documents to the said property must be deposited with the registrar of the court, as well as evidence of tax payment for three years running from 2020 to 2022.

Besides the judge held that the defendants were to deposit their international passports with the court and could only travel after due permission from the court.

He, subsequently, adjourned the matter until April 16 for trial to begin.