Alleged N3b fraud: Court admits FCT official to N100m bail

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, admitted Gabriel Nathaniel, a staff in the Accounts Department of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), to a N100 million bail with a surety in the like sum.

Justice Zainab Abubakar, in a ruling, ordered that the surety must have a landed property worth the bail sum within the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Abubakar ruled that the certificate of occupancy of the property, which should be verified by the registrar, would be deposited at the court registry.

She further directed Nathaniel to deposit his international passport with the court.

The judge ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), pending when he meets the bail condition, and adjourned the matter until Nov. 9 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nathaniel was arraigned, on Tuesday, by the ICPC over allegations bordering on diversion of about N3 billion from AMMC.

However, the judge fixed hearing of his bail plea for today (Wednesday) and ordered him to be remanded at the commission’s custody.

In the charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/110/2022 and filed by the ICPC, through its lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimsingha, Nathaniel was arraigned on 14 counts.

He was accused of committing the alleged offence between 2015 and 2019, but pleaded not guilty to the charges.