The absence of a defence counsel, Obinna Ekezie, in an FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday stalled the trial of Uju Okoye, who allegedly defrauded job seekers of N32 million for non-existent job in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The proceedings was slated for continuation of the trial within trial which started on Jan.20.

At the resumed trial, the prosecution counsel, Steve Odiase told the court that he reminded the defence counsel, Ekezie on the trial date.

”The defence counsel told me he had an appointment with his doctor. The matter for today is for defence of trial within trial meaning the case today is for the defence counsel.

”I would not object to the letter written by the defence counsel to the court for the interest of justice but I pray that the defendant should make arrangement for another counsel against the adjourned date in order for the matter to go on, ” Odiase said.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya said a letter was written informing the court that the defence counsel had health challenges and would not be able to appear in court.

She however adjourned the matter until April 21 and April 22 for definite continuation of trial.

On Jan. 19, the defence counsel objected to the tendering of the defendant’s statement by the prosecution counsel on Jan.19.

Ekezie had objected to the defendant’s statement during cross-examination saying it was not voluntary.

The EFCC charged Okoye with nine counts bordering on obtaining under false pretence.

The EFCC asserted that the defendant obtained N32 million from job seekers through various bank accounts between 2012 and 2015, promising to get them jobs.