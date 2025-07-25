Alleged N29bn fraud: Court sets deadline for EFCC, Nyako to settle out of court

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and former Adamawa Governor, Murtala Nyako, until October 16 to either settle the alleged N29 billion fraud case out of court or proceed with full trial.

At the resumed hearing on Friday, Justice Peter Lifu stated that the case, filed in 2015, nearly 10 years ago, must no longer suffer delays.

The judge’s declaration followed updates presented by the prosecution, led by Oluwaleke Atolagbe, and the defence counsel.

The updates showed that both parties have yet to finalise the terms of the plea bargain which they opted for.

Atolagbe told the court that meetings were ongoing to resolve the matter and requested for more time to enable both parties conclude discussions.

He assured the court of progress, but said that trial would continue if no resolution was reached by the next adjourned date.

Nyako’s legal team and other defence lawyers confirmed that plea bargain talks were ongoing and did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

The judge, however, voiced displeasure at the constant adjournments, remarking, “This is not a murder case.”

“If you want to settle, please do so; if not, we proceed.”

“The prosecution is gradually turning this court into an adjournment court.

“I’m only bending backward in line with Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act to promote, facilitate and encourage settlement,” he said.

The judge held that this was the final extension and fixed October 16 for, either the presentation of a settlement report or continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nyako is being prosecuted alongside his son, Abdul-Aziz, as well as several companies and individuals, on charges of conspiracy and abuse of office involving N29 billion.

Also standing trial with them are two companies: Sebore Farms and Extension Ltd, and Pagado Fortunes Ltd.

Others include Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Ltd, Tower Assets Management Ltd, and Crust Energy Ltd.

NAN further reports that the trial, which began on July 8, 2015, before Justice Evoh Chukwu, restarted afresh on September 12, 2016, before Justice Okon Abang.

This was as a result of the death of Justice Chukwu on June 8, 2016 after the EFCC had called five witnesses to establish its case.

Meanwhile, the trial had to start afresh again before Justice Lifu following the elevation of Justice Abang to the Court of Appeal in 2023.

