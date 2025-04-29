Alleged N28bn Diversion: Court orders Abia lawmaker to temporarily forfeit assets

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an interim forfeiture order on properties linked to Uchenna Erondu, a member of the Abia State House of Assembly and former aide to a past governor of the state.

The order followed a motion ex-parte filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct involving the diversion of public funds.

Presiding Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, granted the forfeiture and directed that the order be published in a national newspaper and on the EFCC’s official website.

This publication is intended to notify interested parties and allow them 14 days to present any objections to the permanent forfeiture of the assets to the Federal Government.

According to court documents, the properties in question are suspected to be proceeds of criminal activities involving money laundering, abuse of office, and criminal conspiracy.

The EFCC, in an affidavit submitted to the court, stated that the case originated from an intelligence report alleging economic and financial crimes.

The Anti-graft agency noted that the interim forfeiture is necessary to preserve the assets during the course of the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.

The court has scheduled May 26 for an update on the compliance with the publication directive and any responses from interested parties.

Post Views: 8