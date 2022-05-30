Alleged N2.9b money laundering: EFCC arraigns Okorocha, others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned Senator Rochas Okorocha and others on allegations bordering on money laundering charge.

The former two-term governor of Imo State was arraigned in the early hours of Monday alongside six other accused.

Okorocha, who is the 1st defendant, was arraigned alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited and Legend World Concepts Limited as 2nd to 7th defendants respectively before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

They are being arraigned on 17 counts.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Okorocha, who was accused of refusal to stand his trial, was on Tuesday last wee arrested by the anti-graft agency at his residence in Abuja and whisked to their custody.

Okorocha, through his lawyer, Ola Olanipekun (SAN), had on Friday approached the court on a liberal term for bail, but the request was turned down by the court.

He was alleged to have laundered funds to the tune of N2.9 billion while serving as governor of Imo Imo State.

The accused were taking their plea as at the time of filing this report.