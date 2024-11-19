Alleged N2.7b contract fraud: Ex-BPP Director testifies against Sirika

An Economic and Financial Crime Commission witness, told an Abuja high court that Al-Duraq Investment Limited which was registered in 2021 got the contract for the construction of the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport in 2022.

The witness, Musa Odiniya, was a former director of procurement at the Bureau Public Procurement (BPP),

He made this known while testifying in the alleged N2.7 billion contract fraud against a former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

The EFCC dragged Sirika to court alongside his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Sule Hamma and Al-Duraq Investment Nigeria Limited, for abuse of office and contract fraud.

They are standing trial before Justice Sylvanus Oriji on six counts.

The minister who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari was accused of abusing his office as minister through the award of contracts to a company in which his daughter and her husband had interest.

The offences allegedly committed by the former minister and others, according to the prosecution, were contrary to Sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, to Section 17 (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

Led in evidence by Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, EFCC counsel, the witness said every firm bidding for a contract must submit an affidavit.

“The reason being that no contract should be awarded to a company related to a member of staff at the ministry where the contract is to be executed.

“My department cannot give a contract to a company where for instance the minister is signatory to,” he said.

When asked if he knew those behind

Al-Duraq Investment Nigeria Limited, he said he didn’t know until he got to the EFCC office and was shown a document from the bank with names of the defendants.

“The defendants’ companies were registered in 2021 while the contract was awarded to them in 2022.

“A company registered within a year of the award may not have the capacity to handle a project.

“The company is not qualified, ” he said.

He told the court that the Apron building and extension of Katsina Airport was valued at N800 million.

After his evidence, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, counsel for Sirika (first defendant) prayed the court for an adjournment to enable them cross examine the witness.

He further prayed the court for hearing of their motion seeking leave to allow the first defendant to travel abroad with his sick mother for medical reasons.

While Jacob did not oppose the adjournment, he however, prayed the court to allow him speak with the EFCC on the motion.

Justice Oriji adjourned until November 21 to hear the motion and deliver the ruling.

He further adjourned until January 23, 2025 for cross examination of PW5 and continuation of hearing.

