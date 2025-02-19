Alleged N2.17b fraud: Court adjourns EFCC’s case against CEO

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned the trial of Olugbenga Obadina, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Almond Projects Limited, in the alleged N2.17 billion fraud until May 12.

He was alleged to have received it from Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd), the National Security Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter following a letter earlier sent to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission through its counsel, seeking an adjournment.

Although the defence lawyers were in court, no lawyer appeared for the EFCC.

Justice Omotosho consequently fixed May 12 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obadina was re-arraigned on January 13 by the anti-graft agency on eight counts bordering on money laundering.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was admitted to N500 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

NAN reports that the EFCC accused Dasuki of criminal diversion of funds to the tune of $2.1 billion.

The money was allegedly part of funds earmarked by the Federal Government to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

NAN reports that the EFCC had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/142/2016, listed Obadina and Almond Project Limited as 1st and 2nd defendants.

Also Read

In count three of the charge, Obadina and Almond Projects Ltd were alleged to have, on April 3, 2014 directly taken possession of N648 million which was paid into the account of Almond Projects Ltd with Zenith Bank Plc Account No: 1010921116.

The money was allegedly paid from the account of the Office of the NSA from the Central Bank of Nigeria without contract award.

The agency said the fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity of Col. Dasuki and the offence is contrary to Section 15(2), (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

NAN reports that Obadina was earlier arraigned before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba in 2016.

Justice Dimgba had, on July 4, 2024, adjourned for adoption of final written addresses after the EFCC had closed its case after calling four witnesses and the defendants called two witnesses before he was elevated to the Appeal Court.

Post Views: 2